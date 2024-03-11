StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

JNPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

