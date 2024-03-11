StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

