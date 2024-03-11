StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

