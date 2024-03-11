StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.