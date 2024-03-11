StockNews.com Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

CCU opened at $11.75 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after acquiring an additional 193,876 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

