StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

