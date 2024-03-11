StockNews.com Lowers Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.71.

Popular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

