StockNews.com Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $207.75 on Friday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

