Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Strategic Education by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $103.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Report on STRA

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.