Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $357.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.36 and its 200-day moving average is $299.29. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $360.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

