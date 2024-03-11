Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $361.41

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $361.41 and last traded at $358.58, with a volume of 119136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.36 and its 200-day moving average is $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

