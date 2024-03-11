Substratum Price Reaches $0.0001 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,676.43 or 0.99952371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00187259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

