Sui (SUI) Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002261 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $315.16 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.60170871 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $427,263,156.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

