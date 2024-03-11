Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 286,863 shares traded.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
