Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.33

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $11.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 286,863 shares traded.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.