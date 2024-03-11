Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2024 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2024 – Sunrun had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/22/2024 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Sunrun had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,843,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,141 shares of company stock worth $4,448,870. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.