Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $1,140.01

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,140.01, but opened at $1,100.25. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,051.50, with a volume of 1,353,912 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

