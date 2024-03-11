Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 3.03% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $45,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.84. 123,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.