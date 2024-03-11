SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SWK worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 685.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SWK by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $16.34 on Monday. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

