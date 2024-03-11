Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.