Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.56 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

