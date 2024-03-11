Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 605,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,118,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Taboola.com Stock Up 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

