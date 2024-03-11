TAP Consulting LLC Sells 10,211 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,334,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,468,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

