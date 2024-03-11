Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Acquires 108 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.53).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £140,034.02 ($177,730.70).

On Thursday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 102 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($191.60).

On Monday, January 8th, Jennie Daly bought 103 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($189.55).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 139.70 ($1.77). 8,921,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.71).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

