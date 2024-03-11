TD Securities Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.83.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$36.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.31%.

Insider Activity at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.