Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,476,000 after buying an additional 685,209 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,238,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,543,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after buying an additional 88,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $41.05 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.