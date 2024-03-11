Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 0.5 %

TEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 231,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.