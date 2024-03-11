Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $20.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

