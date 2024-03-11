Telsey Advisory Group Increases Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $4.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HNST

Honest Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HNST stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 149,711 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.