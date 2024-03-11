Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

TERN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

