Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

TSLA stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,050,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,736,625. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $571.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.