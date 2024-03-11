Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $171.88. The company had a trading volume of 856,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

