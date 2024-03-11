Tezos Price Hits $1.47 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $58.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001553 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000920 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,665,296 coins and its circulating supply is 973,911,120 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

