The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

