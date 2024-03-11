The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,341. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.04 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

