The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,284. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.04 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $151.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

