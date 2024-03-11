The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.96% of Progressive worth $785,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.70. 1,082,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

