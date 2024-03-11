The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,463. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

