The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.32. 1,461,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

