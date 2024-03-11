Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 4.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

TMO traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $594.95. The stock had a trading volume of 360,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,498. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

