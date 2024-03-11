TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 109,600 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Arcos Dorados worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 681,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 305,588 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

