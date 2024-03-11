TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,710 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $311.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $325.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

