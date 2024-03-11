TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bumble by 15.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 72.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 148.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

