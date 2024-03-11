TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Priority Technology worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 60.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,381,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,919 shares of company stock worth $54,136. 77.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.