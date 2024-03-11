TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $26.18 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Global-e Online worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

GLBE opened at $33.44 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

