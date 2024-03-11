TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,272,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,391,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,591. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $171.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,148.27 and a beta of 0.86. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

