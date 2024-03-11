TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,085 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Boot Barn worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

