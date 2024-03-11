TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 802,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.88 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
