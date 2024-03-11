TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 470,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

