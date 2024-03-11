TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

