TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 120,140 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,140 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,166 shares of company stock worth $68,984,420 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $93.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $99.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

