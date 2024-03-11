TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 181,600 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.